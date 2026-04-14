5 SUVs I would pick for daily office runs that stretch over 2 hours

Spending over two hours in traffic every day can quickly turn any car into a tiring place to be. That’s why the focus is shifting towards SUVs that are easy to drive, comfortable over long stretches and affordable to run. Whether it’s a fuel-efficient petrol model or a smooth, low-cost EV, the right choice can make daily office runs far less stressful and easier to live with.

1 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Starting at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Brezza focuses on practicality over complexity. Its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 101.64 bhp and delivers predictable performance in stop-go traffic. What makes it suitable for long commutes is its fuel efficiency and widespread service network, keeping running and maintenance costs manageable. The cabin prioritises essential features, ensuring usability without distractions, which suits repetitive daily drives.

2 Skoda Kylaq Priced from ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kylaq combines compact proportions with usable performance. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 113 bhp and comes with both manual and torque converter automatic options. The relatively narrow width of 1,783 mm makes it easier to manoeuvre through tight city roads. For extended commutes, the automatic gearbox and stable ride quality reduce driver fatigue while maintaining consistent performance.

3 Tata Punch EV The Punch EV serves as an entry point into electric commuting, with a focus on keeping running costs low for daily use. It is offered with battery packs up to 40 kWh, delivering around 120 bhp and a claimed range of up to 468 km, depending on the variant. The silent drivetrain reduces noise in slow-moving traffic, while its compact dimensions make it easier to manage in congested conditions. The overall setup is oriented towards predictable, low-effort urban commuting rather than outright performance.

4 Hyundai Venue With prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue balances size and features effectively. Engine options range from an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol to a 118 bhp turbo-petrol and a 114 bhp diesel. Despite its compact dimensions, it offers features such as dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS. These additions improve convenience and comfort during long commutes, while its small footprint makes city driving less stressful.

5 MG Windsor The MG Windsor, priced from ₹13.99 lakh, focuses on comfort for extended usage. Its electric motor produces 134 bhp, and the standout feature is the rear seat with up to 135-degree recline in Aero-Lounge configuration. A smooth ride quality and one-pedal driving simplify stop-go traffic conditions. The option of a battery subscription lowers upfront cost, while the quiet cabin enhances long-distance daily usability.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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