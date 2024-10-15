2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch soon. Here's what to expect

Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the next gen Dzire . While the launch timings haven’t been confirmed yet, it seems that the compact sedan will make its debut in its latest avatar sometime in the third week of October.

Since its launch back in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire which later became the Dzire, has been a successful contender in the compact sedan market. To continue its charm in the segment, the next gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire promises some enhanced styling and feature upgrades. While not much is known about the vehicle, recent spy shots have revealed some details.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

If the recent spy shots are anything to go by, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a bolder design language. It will sport a bigger grille with multiple horizontal slats finished in chrome, new LED headlamps with DRLs and fog lights. The compact sedan will also get new set of alloy wheels along with a redesigned rear with LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire's cabin is expected to get a significant overhaul, introducing premium features such as a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It will also come equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel. Additional highlights include puddle lamps, a head-up display, and a stylish dual-tone beige and black interior design.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

The upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is likely to share its platform with the latest Swift hatchback. This means the subcompact sedan will be the second model to feature the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. On the Swift, this engine delivers 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque, and similar performance is expected for the Dzire. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT option.

Additionally, the upcoming Dzire might also get the CNG option from the get go given the popularity of the fuel type options amongst the previous gen Dzire customers. Following the recent launch of the CNG variant on the Swift, Maruti is likely to extend the CNG option to higher Dzire variants, catering to its growing popularity among private buyers who are drawn to the lower running costs. A Dzire Tour version for fleet buyers is also anticipated, though it remains to be seen whether it will be a stripped-down version of the new generation or if the current model will continue in fleet operations.

