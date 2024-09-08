2024 Hyundai Alcazar set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Hyundai Motor India is ready to introduce the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, in an upgraded and refined avatar. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale from September 9, 2024, onwards, bringing with it a host of changes both on the inside and outside.

Hyundai has given away certain sneak peeks into the updates of the 2024 Alcazar. The updated three row SUV boasts a new exterior design with contemporary styling cues and higher usage of premium materials inside the cabin. The inside cabin will have a complete revamp aimed at greater comfort, along with integrations of technology features. Here’s a look at what to expect from the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Design

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar SUV draws its design cues from the updated 2024 Creta. The front end features H-shaped LED DRLs and Quad Beam LED headlights, flanked by a more imposing grille and thicker skid plates.

The SUV runs on new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along the sides. The rear features connected LED taillights, a new tailgate design, a new spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, an updated bumper, and skid plate to give it a more robust look.

At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Variants and colours

Hyundai Motor has confirmed the lineup of the new Alcazar SUV will feature four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The SUV will also go on sale in nine exterior colour choices, one of which will be a new shade called Robust Emerald Matte to add a fresh and bold look in the lineup.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Features

Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Alcazar facelift will have twin screen setup, including a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, same as the 2024 Hyundai Creta. It will further add built-in navigation along with support for multi-lingual UI-for 10 regional and two international languages-offering personalization at the fingertips of users. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control with a touch-based AC control panel.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will also get over 70 BlueLink-connected car features, including voice commands in Hindi and Hinglish (Hindi + English). Further it will get an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, Voice-enabled Panoramic Sunroof, and Wireless Charging in the second row with a Magnetic Pad. The Alcazar will also get 10 Ambience Nature Sounds and will be available as both a 6-seater, featuring captain seats in the middle row, and a 7-seater.

Hyundai Motor has released a fresh teaser image of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV which will be launched on September 9.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar then comes with some class-leading features like a new digital key via NFC that enables owners to lock/unlock the car holding their smartphone or smartwatch just beside the door handle. The digital key can be personalised for up to three users and shared among seven devices simultaneously.

Other interesting features are the new "Boss Mode"-providing electric adjustments of the front passenger seat for the second-row passengers with buttons located on the sides-and ventilated second-row seats, while new wing-shaped headrests guarantee improved comfort.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Engine

Hyundai has confirmed that the 2024 Alcazar will employ the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine with 158 bhp with 253 Nm of torque. The engine will come paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

The all-new Alcazar 2024 will also boast a diesel engine: the 1.5L U2 CRDi, developing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Diesel variants will come with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options as part of the many variations in driving requirements.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Expected price

Just as the outgoing model, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will continue to rival the likes of MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be around ₹50,000 more expensive than the current model for the higher end trim levels due to the inclusion of new tech, however the starting price might remain the same.

