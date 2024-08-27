Hyundai Alcazar facelift to get three new colours. These are…

Hyundai Alcazar is gearing up for the facelift version of the SUV, which is slated to launch on September 9. The South Korean auto giant has already opened bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift at a token amount of ₹25,000. Also, before the launch, the carmaker has been teasing the facelifted SUV revealing various details.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will come carrying a plethora of exterior and interior cosmetic updates. While inside the cabin, there will be a twin-connected display acting as an infotainment system and instrument cluster, among the wide range of changes across the exterior, the SUV will get new colour choices.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Colours

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will be available in nine different exterior colour choices, which will include eight monotone shades and one dual-tone theme. The monotone colour options for the Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will be Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte and Fiery Red. Among these, the last three are new for the Hyundai Alcazar, while the Robust Emerald Pearl shade is shared with the Hyundai Creta. For the dual-tone, the SUV will get Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof.

The pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar SUV had more dual-tone options, including Ranger Khaki and Titan Grey with Abyss Black roof. The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift’s interior will have a dual-tone dark blue and tan finish for the dashboard and upholstery compared to the Creta’s black and grey finish.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Powertrain

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift would continue with the same engine choices as the pre-facelift model. In that case, there will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While a manual gearbox is standard, the petrol variant would come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the diesel would get a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

