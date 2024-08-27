HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Three New Colours. These Are…

Hyundai Alcazar facelift to get three new colours. These are…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Alcazar facelift will come available in three new colour options, including one shared with the Hyundai Creta.
2024 Hyundai Alacazar facelift
Hyundai Alcazar facelift will come available in three new colour options, including one shared with the Hyundai Creta.
2024 Hyundai Alacazar facelift
Hyundai Alcazar facelift will come available in three new colour options, including one shared with the Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Alcazar is gearing up for the facelift version of the SUV, which is slated to launch on September 9. The South Korean auto giant has already opened bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift at a token amount of 25,000. Also, before the launch, the carmaker has been teasing the facelifted SUV revealing various details.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will come carrying a plethora of exterior and interior cosmetic updates. While inside the cabin, there will be a twin-connected display acting as an infotainment system and instrument cluster, among the wide range of changes across the exterior, the SUV will get new colour choices.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Colours

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will be available in nine different exterior colour choices, which will include eight monotone shades and one dual-tone theme. The monotone colour options for the Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will be Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte and Fiery Red. Among these, the last three are new for the Hyundai Alcazar, while the Robust Emerald Pearl shade is shared with the Hyundai Creta. For the dual-tone, the SUV will get Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof.

The pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar SUV had more dual-tone options, including Ranger Khaki and Titan Grey with Abyss Black roof. The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift’s interior will have a dual-tone dark blue and tan finish for the dashboard and upholstery compared to the Creta’s black and grey finish.

Watch: Hyundai Alcazar 2021: First Drive Review

Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Powertrain

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift would continue with the same engine choices as the pre-facelift model. In that case, there will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While a manual gearbox is standard, the petrol variant would come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the diesel would get a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: Alcazar facelift

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.