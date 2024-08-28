2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Key differences and similarities

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is all set to hit the market on September 9, 2024. Ever since the launch of the first generation Alcazar, it has been closely related to the Hyundai Creta, and for the updated model, the story remains the same. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a stretched version of the Hyundai Creta, underpinning the same platform.

While earlier the differences between the two models were very minimal, this time around, Hyundai has decided to give the Alcazar its own identity with upgrades to the exterior and interior design. Here's a closer look at what sets them apart and where they overlap.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Design Differences

Despite sharing its underpinning with the updated Hyundai Creta, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazardistinguishes itself with notable design changes. The primary point of difference is that while the Alcazar is a three row SUV, the Creta is a two row SUV. This means that while the Creta can accommodate up to five passengers, the Hyundai Alcazar on the other hand can accommodate six or seven passengers depending on the configuration.

At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.

In terms of design upgrades unlike the previous model, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar differs from the Creta quite a lot. The new Alcazar gets its disting front fascia with different H-shaped DRLs pattern, a redesigned grille and a redesigned bumper. At the sides, the Alcazar gets 18 inch alloy wheels while the Creta makes do with 17 inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the new Alcazar gets a connected tail-lamp setup with ‘Alcazar’ logo below it.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Interior

Unlike the exterior, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar shares a lot of similarities with the Creta on the inside. However, the colour theme for the Hyundai Alcazar’s cabin is different witha distinct dual-tone Noble Brown and Haze Navy colour scheme. Another key difference between the Alcazar and the Creta is the seating arrangement.

Hyundai Motor has released a fresh teaser image of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV which will be launched on September 9.

While the Hyundai Creta gets a bench seat for the second row, the Alcazar on the other hand gets an option for captain’s chair with extendable leg rests, armrests, and a cooling function or bench seating for the second row. Moreover, the Hyundai Alcazar also allows the rear passengers to electrically adjust the front passenger seat.

In terms of commonalities, just like the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar too will get level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Engine options

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is likely to get a choice between a1.5-liter turbo petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta gets a naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol option too. Interestingly, the Hyundai Alcazar’s 1.5L turbo petrol unit will also gets manual transmission option in addition to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be around ₹50,000 more expensive than the current model for the higher end trim levels, however the starting price might remain the same.

