2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Key differences and similarities

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 16:30 PM
2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift
Hyundai Motor has revealed the interior of the new Alcazar SUV, all set for launch next month, with an updated cabin offering several new features. The three-row SUV will get its first major update three years after it made its debut in India as the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV. While the exterior design of the SUV has undergone several changes, mostly influenced by the design of Creta, the interior too has its share of updates. The carmaker has released a number of official images of the new cabin ahead of the launch.
Hyundai will continue to offer the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV with two seating configurations with the option to choose between the seven-seater and six-seater versions. The dimensions of the new Alcazar is likely to remain unchanged which will keep the space inside the SUV similar to the outgoing model.
The six-seater version of the Alcazar facelift SUV will come with captain seats in the second row with dedicated armrests. Hyundai says it will offer one-touch tumble feature in the second row seats to make it easier for passengers to access the third row of the vehicle.
The cabin of the 2024 Alcazar SUV will also be updated with new dual-tone colour theme which includes Noble Brown and Haze Navy shades. The upholstery will also be updated with quilted seat patterns. The seats at the front row will come with ventilation feature to keep occupants cool.
The front two seats of the new Alcazar SUV will also get electronically adjustable levers. According to the Korean auto giant, both seats will come with memory functions as well.
Hyundai has removed the fixed centre armrest that was offered in the outgoing version of the Alcazar SUV. Instead, one will get individual armrests in the six-seater variants with space between for third-row passengers to get in or out. The second-row occupants will also get features like sunshades, fold-out tray, cup holders, new adjustable headrests for more comfort, AC vents and smartphone charging outlets.
At the front, Hyundai has updated the dashboard and centre console drawing inspiration from the Creta SUV launched earlier this year. There is now a dual-screen setup that houses both the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the digital driver display. The steering wheel remains identical but is expected to get more controls mounted on it given that the SUV will come with ADAS technology.
The centre console of the new Alcazar SUV has also been updated with a digital panel that houses most of the buttons for other features and functions. It is similar to the one that is used for the new Creta with less physical buttons. The AC vents on the dashboard are now slimmer and are placed under the infotainments screen. The centre console also houses a wireless charging pad, USB and 12V charging ports, cup holders, and buttons for seat ventilation besides the gear lever and other functions.
Hyundai Motor has also revealed the digital instrument cluster which has been borrowed from the new Creta. It reveals that the Korean auto giant will offer three drive modes in Eco, Normal and Sport with the 2024 Alcazar. It will also offer traction modes. It is expected that the Hyundai will also introduce Level 2 ADAS in the upcoming facelift version of the three-row SUV.
Images shared by Hyundai Motor of the new Alcazar show that the three-row SUV will be heavily influenced by the design of the new generation Creta which launched in January this year.
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is all set to hit the market on September 9, 2024. Ever since the launch of the first generation Alcazar, it has been closely related to the Hyundai Creta, and for the updated model, the story remains the same. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a stretched version of the Hyundai Creta, underpinning the same platform.

While earlier the differences between the two models were very minimal, this time around, Hyundai has decided to give the Alcazar its own identity with upgrades to the exterior and interior design. Here's a closer look at what sets them apart and where they overlap.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Design Differences

Despite sharing its underpinning with the updated Hyundai Creta, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazardistinguishes itself with notable design changes. The primary point of difference is that while the Alcazar is a three row SUV, the Creta is a two row SUV. This means that while the Creta can accommodate up to five passengers, the Hyundai Alcazar on the other hand can accommodate six or seven passengers depending on the configuration.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift 1
At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift 1
At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.

In terms of design upgrades unlike the previous model, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar differs from the Creta quite a lot. The new Alcazar gets its disting front fascia with different H-shaped DRLs pattern, a redesigned grille and a redesigned bumper. At the sides, the Alcazar gets 18 inch alloy wheels while the Creta makes do with 17 inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the new Alcazar gets a connected tail-lamp setup with ‘Alcazar’ logo below it.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Interior

Unlike the exterior, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar shares a lot of similarities with the Creta on the inside. However, the colour theme for the Hyundai Alcazar’s cabin is different witha distinct dual-tone Noble Brown and Haze Navy colour scheme. Another key difference between the Alcazar and the Creta is the seating arrangement.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior
Hyundai Motor has released a fresh teaser image of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV which will be launched on September 9.
Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior
Hyundai Motor has released a fresh teaser image of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV which will be launched on September 9.

While the Hyundai Creta gets a bench seat for the second row, the Alcazar on the other hand gets an option for captain’s chair with extendable leg rests, armrests, and a cooling function or bench seating for the second row. Moreover, the Hyundai Alcazar also allows the rear passengers to electrically adjust the front passenger seat.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV interior revealed with dual-screen setup

In terms of commonalities, just like the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar too will get level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: Engine options

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is likely to get a choice between a1.5-liter turbo petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta gets a naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol option too. Interestingly, the Hyundai Alcazar’s 1.5L turbo petrol unit will also gets manual transmission option in addition to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be around 50,000 more expensive than the current model for the higher end trim levels, however the starting price might remain the same.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Alcazar Creta Hyundai hyundai creta hyundai alcazar

