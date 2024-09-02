Hyundai Alcazar facelift vs outgoing model: All key changes you need to know

Hyundai Alcazar facelift is ready to go on sale from September 9, 2024 incorporating a wide range of design and feature updates compared to the pre-fa

Hyundai Alcazar has been one of the premium SUV in the Indian market, for the buyers who seek more space and comfort and better features over the Creta. The bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta is now ready to receive a facelift, which will go on sale from September 9, 2024. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a plethora of changes across exterior and inside the cabin, as the South Korean carmaker has already teased.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes incorporating various updates which are in line with the new Hyundai Creta, which received a host of changes via a major facelift in January this year. Hyundai is expecting a sales boost in its passenger vehicles during the upcoming festive season after seeing a sales slump in the recent times and the Alcazar facelift is likely to play a crucial role in that strategy.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the major changes the Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes incorporating compared to the outgoing pre-facelift version of the SUV.