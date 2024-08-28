2024 Hyundai Alcazar starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

HT Auto
  • Hyundai Alcazar will continue to come with existing set of engines but there will be heavy changes to the exterior and interior.
Hyundai Alcazar
2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get an all-new design. (Youtube/ Harsh VLOGS)
Hyundai Alcazar
2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get an all-new design.

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently revealed the 2024 Alcazar facelift for the Indian market. The SUV is all set to launch on September 9. Before that happens, the dealerships have started receiving the units of the new Alcazar so that they can display it in the showroom or stock the inventory.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Colours

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will offer a selection of nine exterior color options, comprising eight monotone hues and one dual-tone configuration. The monotone color palette includes Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, and Fiery Red. Notably, the last three colors are new additions for the Hyundai Alcazar, with the Robust Emerald Pearl shade also available on the Hyundai Creta. The dual-tone option features Atlas White paired with an Abyss Black roof.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Powertrain

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to retain the same engine options as its predecessor. This means it will feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The standard configuration will include a manual transmission, while the petrol variant will be equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the diesel variant will offer a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Maruti eVX to Hyundai Creta EV: Five Tata Curvv EV rivals you should wait for

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift: Features

The most significant and anticipated enhancement is the introduction of a dual-screen configuration that integrates both the infotainment display and the driver’s display. The dimensions of these screens are expected to be comparable to those utilized in the latest Creta SUV. Additionally, Hyundai plans to provide the Alcazar with captain seats in the second row for its 6-seater model, featuring increased cushioning and a folding armrest. In the 7-seater variant, a one-touch tumble mechanism will be implemented to facilitate the folding of the second-row seats, allowing easier access to the third row.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST
