Hyundai Alcazar facelift to get segment-first digital key, more tech over rivals

Hyundai Motor India has announced the features that will be included in the upcoming Alcazar facelift three-row SUV. The automaker has already detailed the exterior and interior changes and the latest announcement confirms a host of new features and tech advancements that will make the SUV more appealing to buyers. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is scheduled to go on sale on September 9, 2024.

The Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai India offering to get a digital key option, apart from features like dual-zone climate control, 8-speak

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: New Key Features

The upcoming Alcazar facelift will be the first Hyundai vehicle to get a digital key with NFC technology. Customers will be able to lock and unlock the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle. Owners can personalise the digital key with up to three different users and for up to seven devices at a time.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV: 5 features it will get over Mahindra XUV700.

The Alcazar facelift will get dual-zone automatic climate control with a touch-type pad

The cabin will feature dual screens, including a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and digital console. The model will come with in-built navigation and a multi-language UI display with 10 regional and two international languages. There will be personalisation options as well, along with features like dual-zone automatic climate control with a touch-type AC control panel.

Furthermore, the new Alcazar facelift will come with over 70 BlueLink-connected car features including voice commands in Hindi and Hinglish (Hindi + English). The three-row SUV will get an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging in the second row with a magnetic pad. The model will also get 10 ambient sounds of nature among other creature comforts. The Alcazar will be offered in 6 (captain seats) and seven-seater configurations.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets a comprehensive makeover with new grille, LED DRLs, alloys, and revamped taillights

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Creature Comforts

Other features will include the new 'Boss mode' that allows the second-row passengers to electrically adjust the front passenger seat using the buttons on the side. There are also ventilated seats in the second row and new wing-shaped headrests.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: