2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV: 5 features it will get over Mahindra XUV700

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV is all set to launch in India on September 9. The three-row SUV, which will get its first major update since India debut in 2021, will come with a host of feature updates. Some of these features will help the SUV to have an edge over its key rivals in the three-row SUV segment. Hyundai has already started to accept bookings for the new Alcazar at a price of ₹25,000. The deliveries are expected to start from next month.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV in its new iteration draws inspiration from the new generation Creta SUV launched in January this year. Besides the design elements on the outside, the interior of the new Alcazar also borrows a few elements from its sibling in the compact SUV segment. These include a dual-screen setup for infotainment and driver display, touch-based panel on the dashboard and more. The Alcazar facelift will renew its rivalry with others, including key rivals like Mahindra XUV700, in the segment. Here is a look at the features Alcazar will get over the rival in its new avatar.

Wireless charger for second-row passengers

Hyundai will focus more on comfort for the second-row passengers inside the new Alcazar SUV with addition of several features. One of the key changes in the three-row SUV is the introduction of wireless smartphone charging, a first in the segment. Usually, carmakers offer USB and USB C-type charging ports for rear passengers. Besides the wireless charging pad, Hyundai will also offer two USB C-type ports for passengers at the rear. Mahindra XUV700 offers wireless charger under the dashboard and USB charging outlets at the back.

Seat ventilation for second-row passengers

Ventilated seats are increasingly becoming one of the most popular features in India due to hot climactic conditions in most part of the country. The feature, usually offered for front row passengers, is available in most cars today. Hyundai has taken a step further to offer the same feature for the second-row passengers. This is also a segment-first feature its rivals do not have yet. Mahindra offers this feature only for the front row occupants.

Boss Mode feature

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will also offer a unique feature that enables second-row passengers to adjust the co-driver seat with the touch of a button. Called the Boss Mode, the feature includes two buttons on the side of front passenger seat and is only available in the six-seater version of the SUV. It can be used to push or pull back the seat to adjust space for the second row passenger. In Mahindra XUV700 and most other cars in this category, this function is not available.

Adjustable under-thigh support

Another feature added by Hyundai in the 2024 Alcazar SUV is adjustable under-thigh support for second-row passengers. It is a feature to keep occupants comfortable during long journeys as it helps them to rest their legs. Mahindra is yet to introduce this feature in the XUV700.

Winged headrests for passengers

Keeping comfort of the second-row passengers in mind, Hyundai has also included winged headrests in the new Alcazar SUV. These headrests are curved and allow passengers to adjust them to keep them comfortable on long trips.

