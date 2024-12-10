2024 Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Safety feature comparison

Honda Amaze received its third-generation avatar just a few days ago , which arrived with a plethora of changes. The updates made to the new Honda Amaze compared to its predecessor are not limited to the exterior but inside the cabin as well, while the powertrain remains unchanged. In a nutshell, the Japanese carmaker is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian sub-compact sedan market, with the launch of the new Amaze. The new Amaze comes at a time when the sub-compact sedan segment is witnessing a shrinking market due to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers.

Safety features have been playing a crucial role for the automakers to attract modern car buyers. Over the last few years, the number of passenger vehicles with high NCAP safety ratings in India has increased significantly. While the SUVs dominate the list, cars from other segments too have their fair share in this space. In the sub-compact sedan space only, the Tata Tigor comes with a four-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Also, most recently, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. In this light, the spotlight remains on the safety features of the new Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura as well, which is another competitor in this segment.

If you are looking for a sub-compact sedan and checking the safety features on offer from the models in this space, here is a quick look at the safety features of the third-generation Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor vs Hyundai Aura: Safrety comparisons

The new Honda Amaze comes loaded with several class-leading safety features. It gets six airbags as standard including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Also, it gets a segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane-keeping assist system, road departure mitigation system, auto high-beam and lead car departure notification system. The new Amaze also comes with segment-first features such as a lane watch camera, hill start assist, vehicle stability assist, multi-angle rear camera with guidelines, ISOFIX anchorages etc. The sedan claims to come built on a chassis that comes using 46% high-tensile steel.

The Tata Tigor comes with a host of safety features. It gets driver and co-driver airbags as standard fitment. Other standard features include ABS with EBD and corner stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchor, engine immobiliser, seat belt reminder for all seats, seat bet with pre-tensioners and load limiters, three point ELR seat belts. Besides that the Tata Tigor also gets rear parking sensor, day and night IRVM, speed sensing door locks, follow me home lamps, rear defogger, rear parking assist camera, automatic headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura sub-compact sedan comes with six airbags including dual front side and curtain airbags. Also, it gets electronic stability control and vehicle stability management. rear camera with display, burglar alarm, automatic headlamp etc.

