Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the bestselling cars from the brand and it leads the premium hatchback segment in India in terms of volume sales. The automaker has launched the 2022 Baleno facelift that comes with a host of updates on cosmetic fronts as compared to the outgoing model.

The Baleno facelift will be sold through the automaker's dedicated premium retail network Nexa, just like its predecessor.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno revises its rivalry with competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between the newly launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Price

Available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha trim options, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes priced between ₹6.35 lakh and ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Altroz on the other hand is available at a price range of ₹599,900 lakh and ₹999,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in trim options such as XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), XZ+. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also available for subscription at a monthly fee starting from ₹13,999.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a host of features as compared to its predecessor. The new Baleno gets some segment-leading features such as a coloured heads-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera system. nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of connectivity features, remote accessibility etc. At exterior, it gets LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, sporty alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz comes with an upmarket cabin that is equipped with a seven-inch floating island pattern touchscreen infotainment system paired with a Harman audio system, a sporty cockpit inspired driving console, digital MID, leather-wrapped gear shifter etc. The car also comes with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wiper, cruise control etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specs

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno retains the same engine as the outgoing model. The 1.2-litre K-Series DualJet VVT petrol motor is capable of churning out 89 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. The manual variant offers 22.35 kmpl of mileage, while the AGS model offers 22.94 kmpl.

The Tata Altroz on the other hand is available in three different engine options, which include two petrol and a diesel motor. For transmission, the car gets a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine is good to belt out 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. It offers 18.53 kmpl of mileage.

The 1.2-litre iTurbo petrol engine is capable of kicking out 110 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque. It offers 18.13 kmpl of mileage. The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 90 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque. It offers 23.03 kmpl of mileage.

