HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Baleno Or Tata Altroz? Price, Features And Spec Compared

Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 09:28 AM
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the bestselling cars from the brand and it leads the premium hatchback segment in India in terms of volume sales. The automaker has launched the 2022 Baleno facelift that comes with a host of updates on cosmetic fronts as compared to the outgoing model.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Baleno facelift will be sold through the automaker's dedicated premium retail network Nexa, just like its predecessor.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno revises its rivalry with competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between the newly launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Price

Available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha trim options, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes priced between 6.35 lakh and 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Altroz on the other hand is available at a price range of 599,900 lakh and 999,000 (ex-showroom). It is available in trim options such as XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), XZ+. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also available for subscription at a monthly fee starting from 13,999.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a host of features as compared to its predecessor. The new Baleno gets some segment-leading features such as a coloured heads-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera system. nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of connectivity features, remote accessibility etc. At exterior, it gets LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, sporty alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz comes with an upmarket cabin that is equipped with a seven-inch floating island pattern touchscreen infotainment system paired with a Harman audio system, a sporty cockpit inspired driving console, digital MID, leather-wrapped gear shifter etc. The car also comes with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wiper, cruise control etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specs

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno retains the same engine as the outgoing model. The 1.2-litre K-Series DualJet VVT petrol motor is capable of churning out 89 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. The manual variant offers 22.35 kmpl of mileage, while the AGS model offers 22.94 kmpl.

The Tata Altroz on the other hand is available in three different engine options, which include two petrol and a diesel motor. For transmission, the car gets a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine is good to belt out 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. It offers 18.53 kmpl of mileage.

The 1.2-litre iTurbo petrol engine is capable of kicking out 110 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque. It offers 18.13 kmpl of mileage. The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 90 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque. It offers 23.03 kmpl of mileage. 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Baleno Baleno 2022 Maruti Baleno 2022 Baleno Baleno facelift Tata Altroz Tata Motors Tata
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford Motor denies reports to spin off its EV business
Ford Motor denies reports to spin off its EV business
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
MG Motor teases upcoming EV, likely to be called MG 4, ahead of debut this year
MG Motor teases upcoming EV, likely to be called MG 4, ahead of debut this year
We know our weak points, we are preparing: Maruti Suzuki on upcoming launches
We know our weak points, we are preparing: Maruti Suzuki on upcoming launches
Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023
Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city