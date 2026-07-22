Bajaj Auto to update 125-160cc motorcycle range in coming months

Bajaj Auto is preparing a series of updates for its 125 cc to 160 cc motorcycle portfolio as it looks to strengthen its presence in one of India's most competitive two-wheeler segments. The announcement comes after the company posted a strong performance in the April to June quarter, with healthy growth across its motorcycle business.

At the same time, the Pune-based manufacturer has also outlined an aggressive electric mobility roadmap, confirming plans to introduce electric motorcycles by FY2028 while ramping up production of its popular Chetak electric scooter.

Updates planned for 125-160 cc motorcycles

During its latest earnings call, Bajaj Auto revealed that it will introduce upgrades across its 125 cc to 160 cc motorcycle lineup. While the company has not disclosed which models will receive updates or the exact timeline, the move is expected to help Bajaj consolidate its position in the volume-heavy commuter and entry-level premium motorcycle segments.

Currently, the 125 cc to 160 cc portfolio includes Freedom 125, Pulsar N125, Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150.

The company said its sporty motorcycle business continued to perform well during the first quarter, with the Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar brands registering double-digit year-on-year growth. Bajaj believes further enhancements to its 125 cc to 160 cc offerings will help sustain this momentum.

Also Read : Bajaj plans to launch electric motorcycles in FY28; Chetak expansion on cards

Electric motorcycles to arrive in FY2028

Alongside updates to its internal combustion lineup, Bajaj Auto confirmed that it is working on electric motorcycles, which are expected to be launched in FY2028. The move comes as competition intensifies in India's electric two-wheeler market, with rivals such as TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy expanding their EV portfolios.

Electric vehicles, including the Chetak scooter and electric three-wheelers, contributed around 30 per cent of Bajaj Auto's domestic revenue during the April to June quarter, highlighting the growing importance of the EV business.

Chetak production to increase

Bajaj Auto also plans to increase production of the Chetak electric scooter after demand exceeded supply in the previous quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Dinesh Thapar said the company intends to raise monthly production capacity from 50,000 units to 60,000 units over the next few months to address waiting demand.

According to Thapar, the company is focused on augmenting supply as quickly as possible after Chetak demand outpaced production during the quarter.

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