Volvo Xc60: Colour Options

Volvo XC60: Colour options White Black Red Blue Osmium Grey Pine Grey

Over at the side, the new XC60 is near identical to the model it replaces save for the new design on the 19-inch alloys that lends the SUV some sporty visual aesthetics.

The ground clearance of the XC60 is good enough to bolster its SUV credentials and yet getting in and out isn't a task.

The rear of the vehicle also gets a slightly tweaked bumper design and a new Volvo badge.

The XC60 continues to have a wide rear profile with luggage space that is large enough for two big suitcases and then some more.

Volvo XC60 cabin highlights:

Volvo vehicles have some of the most aesthetic cabins among all luxury brands and it can be a bit tricky to incorporate fresh changes to an already near-perfect layout.

The Volvo app can be used to monitor a wide number of XC60-related functionalities.

Volvo fans can rejoice that there isn't any drastic change in the cabin of the new XC60. The nine-inch vertical touchscreen is what continues to sit like a crown here and is typically responsive to touch while negating reflections. There is a learning curve to operate some of the features here - took me a while to figure how to get the massage functions on the front seats going through the screen, but once one gets the hang of it, there's much to like. Oh, and yes, the front seats do offer massage functionality, apart from cooling and heating. The latter was a bliss on morning shoots in the December cold of Delhi.