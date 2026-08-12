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VOLVO XC60 [2017-2025]

₹69.9 Lakhs*
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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

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XC60 [2017-2025]vsXC60
Audi Q5

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XC60 [2017-2025]vsGLC
Jeep Wrangler

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XC60 [2017-2025]vsWrangler
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

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XC60 [2017-2025]vsGrand Cherokee

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1969 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    250 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    483 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4 / AWD
View All XC60 [2017-2025] SpecsView specs icon

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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Variants

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] price starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
XC60 [2017-2025] B5 Ultimate
₹69.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Jul 2025
Volvo's XC60 SUV, its bestselling model since 2017, is set to receive cosmetic and feature updates in its upcoming facelift.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2025
Volvo will launch the updated XC60 luxury SUV in India on August 1, 2025, featuring cosmetic and technological enhancements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2025
The Volvo XC60 has become the automaker's all-time best-selling car, surpassing the iconic Volvo 240 in sales.Read Full Story

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Visual Comparison

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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025]
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] image
Rs. 69.9 LakhsOnwards-250 bhp350 NmAutomaticSUV6216 mm483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1653 mm5.7 metres
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresXC60 [2017-2025]VSXC60
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-XC60 [2017-2025]VSQ5
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-XC60 [2017-2025]VSGLC
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-XC60 [2017-2025]VSWrangler
Jeep Grand CherokeeJeep Grand Cherokee imageRs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-XC60 [2017-2025]VSGrand Cherokee

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Expert Review

In a field filled with German SUVs, Volvo SUVs have had an elite aura around them. Sure, the volumes aren't anywhere close to what Mercedes or BMW or even Audi can boast of but one thing that Volvo can boast of is sheer elegance, elegance in terms of design, cabin and even drive traits. And these are factors that the 2021 XC60 seeks to build on, while also offering a better loaded cabin, to woo buyers.

Volvo XC60 exterior highlights: 

The latest XC60 is clearly a Volvo. And that's great. The 'Thor' LED head light units, the svelte LED tail light design, the smooth flowing body and character lines - all gently yell that this here is still a true-blue Scandinavian sensation. But look closely and the subtle updates appear as clear as the Swedish sun on a bright summer day.

The front grille on the SUV has been reworked to make it slightly bolder than before, complete with more prominent chrome outlines. There is also chrome elements that have been added to the reworked front bumper. The Volvo logo on the face houses a number of cams and sensors for safety purposes.

The Volvo XC60 continues to have a smart visual profile.
The Volvo XC60 continues to have a smart visual profile.

The grille on the face of the new Volvo XC60 has been reworked slightly and there's generous chrome garnish used here. The Volvo logo in the middle houses sensors and cams. The bumper too has been redone significantly and comes with more chrome additions.

 

Volvo Xc60: Colour Options
expand
Volvo XC60: Colour options
 
White
Black
Red
Blue
Osmium Grey
Pine Grey

Over at the side, the new XC60 is near identical to the model it replaces save for the new design on the 19-inch alloys that lends the SUV some sporty visual aesthetics.

The ground clearance of the XC60 is good enough to bolster its SUV credentials and yet getting in and out isn't a task.
The ground clearance of the XC60 is good enough to bolster its SUV credentials and yet getting in and out isn't a task.

The rear of the vehicle also gets a slightly tweaked bumper design and a new Volvo badge.

The XC60 continues to have a wide rear profile with luggage space that is large enough for two big suitcases and then some more.
The XC60 continues to have a wide rear profile with luggage space that is large enough for two big suitcases and then some more.

Volvo XC60 cabin highlights: 

Volvo vehicles have some of the most aesthetic cabins among all luxury brands and it can be a bit tricky to incorporate fresh changes to an already near-perfect layout.

The Volvo app can be used to monitor a wide number of XC60-related functionalities.
The Volvo app can be used to monitor a wide number of XC60-related functionalities.

Volvo fans can rejoice that there isn't any drastic change in the cabin of the new XC60. The nine-inch vertical touchscreen is what continues to sit like a crown here and is typically responsive to touch while negating reflections. There is a learning curve to operate some of the features here - took me a while to figure how to get the massage functions on the front seats going through the screen, but once one gets the hang of it, there's much to like. Oh, and yes, the front seats do offer massage functionality, apart from cooling and heating. The latter was a bliss on morning shoots in the December cold of Delhi.

But even before the break of dawn, when the morning coffee hasn't yet kicked in, stepping inside this SUV is just so pleasing to the senses. Whether it is the wood trim and brushed aluminium finish on the dashboard or the bronze upholstery, Volvo continues to set the benchmark in having a car that is as welcoming of you as you may be of it.

Volvo Xc60: Key Features
expand
Volvo XC60: Key features
 
Panoramic sunroof
15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system
9-inch infotainment screen
Backrest massage (front seats only)
360-degree camera
Power tailgate
Lane Keeping Aid
Adaptive Cruise Control
Wireless phone charging
 

The feature list now boasts of a new driver display and Google integration which means connecting a phone wirelessly to the main screens is a breeze. The main screen unit also supports a number of apps, including Spotify. There is a wireless charging station on the center console which also gets a gear lever in artistic glasswork.

A panoramic sunroof on the top adds to the sense of space but the rear seats are best only for two as shoulder room for three is at a premium. There is also a lack of under-thigh support for passengers at the back although knee and leg room for two are great. 

Volvo XC60 drive traits: 

Out goes the diesel and in comes a two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid tech under the hood. The new Volvo XC60 now produces 250hp and has 350 Nm of torque on offer. The torque figures are comparable to rivals like GLC and X3 even if the new Audi Q5 is likely to offer a bit more thrust.

The 2021 XC60 now ditches the clutter of diesel for a more refined petrol engine.
The 2021 XC60 now ditches the clutter of diesel for a more refined petrol engine.

But thrust isn't the temperament of the XC60. The 48V battery system does claim to help its cause by offering a bit quicker acceleration and improved mileage but this SUV - unlike some of its rivals - is best when ambling along. The eight-speed gearbox keeps ticking the numbers precisely and while it isn't the most enthusiastic respondent to throttle inputs, it isn't a slacker either.

Sudden throttle inputs does get the XC60 moving as desired but it comes at the cost of engine grunt. There is some amount of noise that does creep in from the engine bay when the XC60 is being aggressively pushed but keep the vehicle composed and the level of refinement is excellent - whether from the engine or in terms of ambient exterior noise.

The ride comfort too is quite good barring the slightly stiff suspension. The XC60 tends to overcompensate when managing speed breakers on moderate speeds even if its high-speed stability and ability to tackle minor road aberrations is par for the course.

Volvo XC60 verdict:

The latest XC60 offers a bit more than the outgoing model while staying true to its inherent strengths and traits. It never was an enthusiast's SUV and still isn't. It isn't the most macho, the sharpest or even the sleekest and yet has a regal flair around it.

The petrol engine makes this a refined car to drive or even to be driven around in and the neat cabin layout, along with the updated feature list, makes the XC60 a capable luxury offering. Priced at around 67 lakh (ex showroom), it makes a good case for itself and is likely to continue appealing to a refined set of car buyers.

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Images

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Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Image 6

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Colours

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Platinum Grey
Onyx Black
Crystal White
Vapour Grey
Denim Blue
Bright Dusk
Platinum grey

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Related News

Volvo XC60 is now available with a three-year assured buyback programme through participating dealerships in India.
Volvo XC60 gets 65% assured buyback offer in India
12 Aug 2026
The new 2025 Volvo XC60 gets two new colour options.
Volvo XC60: Check out 5 key highlights of the recently introduced luxury SUV
2 Aug 2025
The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year
Auto recap Aug 1: Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched, Volvo XC60 launched and more
2 Aug 2025
Volvo has introduced the XC60 facelift in India with a fresh look.
Volvo XC60 facelift launched in India at an introductory 71.90 lakh
1 Aug 2025
The Volvo XC60 facelift looks identical to the bigger XC90 SUV, which received similar updates last year
Volvo XC60 facelift gearing up for India launch on August 1. Everything to expect
20 Jul 2025
View all
 Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Related News

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power250 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1969 cc
Max Speed180 Kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all XC60 [2017-2025] specs and features

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Mileage

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volvo XC60 [2017-2025]'s petrol variant is 12.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] B5 Ultimate comes with a 71 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
B5 Ultimate
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.4 kmpl

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