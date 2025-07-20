Volvo XC60 facelift ready for India launch on August 1. Key things to expect

Volvo has dubbed its XC60 as the Swedish luxury car marque's bestselling model since its launch in 2017. The carmaker claims to have sold more than 15 lakh units of the SUV globally, including India. The luxury SUV is now gearing up for a refresh in the Indian market, which is going to be its second facelift since launch. Slated to launch on August 1, the Volvo XC60 facelift is expected to come with a host of visual upgrades through some cosmetic changes as well as an overhauled feature list. However, on the powertrain front, it is expected to retain the outgoing model's setup.

While Volvo is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of the XC60 SUV, here are the key expectations from the upcoming updated version of the SUV.

Volvo XC60 facelift: Exterior

The refreshed Volvo XC60 that is slated to launch next month in India will come with a sleek new look. It will have a revamped front grille, a redesigned set of alloy wheels, smoky effect taillights etc. Volvo will offer to new exterior colour options with the XC60, which are Forest Lake and Aurora Silver with Mulberry Red.

Volvo XC60 facelift: Interior

Like the exterior, the new Volvo XC60 will come with a host of updates inside the cabin as well. Some of the key features of the Volvo XC60 include a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with enhanced features like new applications, and over-the-air updates (OTA) functionality. Volvo claims that the touchscreen infotainment system comes with a 21 per cent increased pixel density, which makes the display crisper than ever. The infotainment system is powered by Google and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, and claims to deliver much faster performance and exciting graphics as well.

Volvo XC60 facelift: Powertrain

Powering the Volvo XC60 facelift would be the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. This powertrain is capable of churning out 247 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

