Volvo XC60 facelift launched in India at an introductory 71.90 lakh

Volvo Auto India has launched the refreshed XC60 SUV starting at ₹71.90 (ex-showroom, introductory). The updated luxury SUV made its global debut earlier this year and has now finally made its way to the Indian shores with a revised design, updated features, and enhanced in-cabin tech. This marks the second facelift for the XC60, aimed at keeping it competitive in the evolving luxury SUV segment.

With over 2.7 million units sold globally, the carmaker also mentioned that the XC60 is the best-selling car for Volvo in the Indian market. Being assembled at the Bengaluru plant, all the Volvo cars currently on sale are now Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) units, including the new XC60 SUV.

Design & Exterior Updates

The facelifted Volvo XC60 receives subtle yet noticeable cosmetic enhancements. There are two newly introduced colour options, namely Mulberry Red and Forest Lake.

The front fascia now features a sharper front grille with diagonal slats, similar to the updated XC90, along with a revised front bumper and new air intakes. The SUV also sports redesigned alloy wheels and new taillights at the rear without chrome elements, lending it a more premium and modern stance.

Interior & Tech Upgrades

Inside, the XC60 has undergone a significant upgrade. A new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform promises sharper visuals, faster operation, and OTA (over-the-air) updates. There is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, voice-assistance, Play Store integration, along with Google Maps built-in. The interior gets Nappa leather along with contrast stitching, genuine wood finishes and a crystal gear selector. The cupholders have also been improved.

Further additions include a 1410-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 15 speakers, improved sound insulation, four-zone climate control, air purification tech, a panoramic sunroof, and seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. A 360-degree camera system and ADAS safety suite round out the feature list.

Powertrain & Performance

Under the hood, the XC60 facelift retains the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech. It delivers 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD system. This engine is E20-compliant and can take the SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

Market Position

The Volvo XC60 continues to be the brand’s best-selling model to date. With its latest round of updates, it’s set to rival the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Lexus NX 300h in India’s premium mid-size SUV space.

