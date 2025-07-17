hamburger icon
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Specifications

4 out of 5
69.9 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volvo XC60 [2017-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Specs

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
B5 Ultimate
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
250 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Driving Range
863 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
180 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
483 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
71 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4708 mm
Ground Clearance
216 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1653 mm
Width
1902 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Amber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Variants & Price List

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] price starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XC60 [2017-2025] B5 Ultimate
69.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

