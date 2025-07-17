Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] Specifications

Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XC60 [2017-2025] measures 4,708 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The ground clearance of XC60 [2017-2025] is 216 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo XC60 [2017-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less