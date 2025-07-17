Volvo XC60 facelift India launch confirmed on August 1

Volvo Auto India is all set to launch the updated XC60 luxury SUV on August 1, 2025. The Volvo XC60 facelift made its global debut earlier this year and will be arriving in India with cosmetic revisions and an updated feature list. This is the second facelift for the XC60 globally as the model keeps up with the newer competition in the segment.

Volvo XC60 Facelift: What To Expect?

The XC60 facelift gets cosmetic tweaks with a revised front profile. The model gets the new grille with diagonal slats from the XC90 facelift. The front bumper has been redesigned with new air intakes, while there are new alloy wheels and revised taillights with a smoked effect. Volvo added two new colours to the XC60 globally - Forest Lake and Aurora Silver - and it needs to be seen if these shades will make it to India.

The Volvo XC60 facelift retains the same dashboard layout but will get a new 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with a new UX

The cabin gets a big upgrade in the form of the new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new unit is powered by the new-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm and comes with improved pixel density, faster responses, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Other improvements include an upgraded speaker mesh, Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave materials, new cupholders, and improved wireless phone charging.

Furthermore, Volvo says it has worked on improving the sound insulation, while there’s air purification technology and a new Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system added to the SUV. The feature list also includes a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a digital instrument console, 360-degree cameras, ADAS, heated and ventilated seats with a massage function, and more. Globally, the Swedish automaker is offering an air suspension as an option on the updated XC60.

The Volvo XC60 is the brand's best-selling offering of all time with over 2.7 million units sold since 2008

Power on the Volvo XC60 facelift is expected to continue from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The motor develops 247 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

The Volvo XC60 was recently crowned the automaker’s best-selling car of all time. It will take on the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX 300h, and the like in the segment.

