hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsNissanGraviteN-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual
GravitePriceMileageSpecifications
Nissan Gravite Front Right View
1/18
Nissan Gravite Rear Right View
2/18
Nissan Gravite Rear View
3/18
Nissan Gravite Fog Lamp
4/18
Nissan Gravite Grille
5/18
Nissan Gravite Headlight
View all Images
6/18

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Nissan Gravite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Gravite specs and features

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Prices

The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual, is listed at ₹8.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Mileage

All variants of the Gravite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Colours

The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual is available in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Storm White, Blade Silver.

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Engine and Transmission

The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gravite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Triber priced between ₹5.76 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs.

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Specs & Features

The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual has Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Price

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,20,000
RTO
59,400
Insurance
34,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,14,149
EMI@17,499/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Front Suspension
Front Mac Pherson strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3987 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
988 kg
Height
1644 mm
Width
1734 mm

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
1
Nissan Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual EMI
EMI15,749 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,32,734
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,32,734
Interest Amount
2,12,225
Payable Amount
9,44,959

Nissan Gravite other Variants

Gravite Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹6.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,65,000
RTO
31,600
Insurance
28,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,25,916
EMI@13,453/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹7.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,59,000
RTO
55,130
Insurance
32,111
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,46,741
EMI@16,050/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,80,000
RTO
63,600
Insurance
36,352
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,80,452
EMI@18,924/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹8.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,000
RTO
64,370
Insurance
36,738
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,92,608
EMI@19,186/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,35,500
RTO
70,485
Insurance
38,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,783
EMI@20,307/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹9.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
71,430
Insurance
38,771
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,59,701
EMI@20,628/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,93,500
RTO
74,545
Insurance
40,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,876
EMI@21,685/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nissan Gravite Alternatives

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

5.76 - 8.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsTriber
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.74 - 9.61 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsExter
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsPunch
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsMagnite
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsKiger
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GravitevsFronx

Popular Muv Cars

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.99 - 12.77 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.08 - 20.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis EV Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Muv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Nissan Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details