|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT), equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Automatic (AMT), is listed at ₹8.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gravite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT) is available in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Storm White, Blade Silver.
The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT). This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.
In the Gravite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Triber priced between ₹5.76 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs.
The Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT) has Speed Sensing Door Lock.