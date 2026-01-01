hamburger icon
Nissan Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual

7.47 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan Gravite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Prices

The Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual, equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Manual, is listed at ₹7.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Mileage

All variants of the Gravite deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Colours

The Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual is available in 5 colour options: Forest Green, Metallic Grey, Onyx Black, Storm White, Blade Silver.

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Engine and Transmission

The Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm of torque.

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gravite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Triber priced between ₹5.76 Lakhs - 8.6 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs.

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Specs & Features

The Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual has Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Nissan Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Price

Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹7.47 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,59,000
RTO
55,130
Insurance
32,111
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,46,741
EMI@16,050/mo
Nissan Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
Front Mac Pherson strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3987 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
988 kg
Height
1644 mm
Width
1734 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
1

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Nissan Gravite Acenta Petrol 1.0L Manual EMI
EMI14,445 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,72,066
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,72,066
Interest Amount
1,94,653
Payable Amount
8,66,719

Nissan Gravite other Variants

Gravite Visia Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹6.26 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,65,000
RTO
31,600
Insurance
28,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,25,916
EMI@13,453/mo
Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹8.14 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,20,000
RTO
59,400
Insurance
34,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,14,149
EMI@17,499/mo
Gravite N-Connecta Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹8.80 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,80,000
RTO
63,600
Insurance
36,352
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,80,452
EMI@18,924/mo
Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹8.93 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,91,000
RTO
64,370
Insurance
36,738
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,92,608
EMI@19,186/mo
Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹9.45 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,35,500
RTO
70,485
Insurance
38,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,783
EMI@20,307/mo
Gravite Tekna Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹9.60 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
71,430
Insurance
38,771
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,59,701
EMI@20,628/mo
Gravite Tekna LE Petrol 1.0L Automatic (AMT)

₹10.09 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,93,500
RTO
74,545
Insurance
40,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,876
EMI@21,685/mo
