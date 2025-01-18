BMW X3 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 68.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 74.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s top variant is xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition.
Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc
X3 [2022-2025]: 1995.0 cc
Category Average: 15.07 kmpl
X3 [2022-2025]: 16.55 kmpl
Category Average: 211.24 bhp
X3 [2022-2025]: 188.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
₹68.5 Lakhs*
₹75.8 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹65.3 Lakhs*
₹64.12 Lakhs*
₹63.8 Lakhs*
₹63.9 Lakhs*
₹67.35 Lakhs*
₹70.9 Lakhs*
₹66.9 Lakhs*
₹66 Lakhs*
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual,Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual,Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Torque
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Torque
400 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Torque
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Torque
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Torque
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Torque
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Torque
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Torque
239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Torque
-
Torque
494 Nm
Torque
-
Boot Space
550 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
212
Boot Space
472 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
520 litres
Boot Space
465 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
340 litres
BMW X3 [2022-2025] in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X3 [2022-2025] xDrive20d xLine comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.