BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Left Side
DISCONTINUED
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Left View
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Right Side
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front View
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Rear Left Side
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Dashboard
BMW X3 [2022-2025]

68.5 - 74.9 Lakhs*Last recorded price
BMW X3 [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
X3 [2022-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

X3 [2022-2025]: 1995.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.07 kmpl

X3 [2022-2025]: 16.55 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 211.24 bhp

X3 [2022-2025]: 188.0 bhp

Category average

View all X3 [2022-2025] Specs and Features

About BMW X3 [2022-2025]

Latest Update

  Auto Expo 2025: BMW X3 SUV launched in India at ₹75.80 lakh. Check details
  Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with X3 [2022-2025].
    BMW X3 [2022-2025]
    BMW X3
    VS
    BMW X3 [2022-2025]
    Select model
    BMW X3
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Front View
    Parking Camera Display
    Rear Left Side
    Dashboard
    Front Right Side
    Front Left Side
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Alternatives

    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsX3
    Jaguar F-Pace

    Jaguar F-Pace

    72.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsF-Pace
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsDiscovery Sport
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    64.12 - 67.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsRange Rover Evoque
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsGLB
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    63.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X3 [2022-2025]vsCarnival
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Variants

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 68.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 74.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s top variant is xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹68.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1995 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    ₹72.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1995 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    ₹74.9 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1995 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Images

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 1
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 2
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 3
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 4
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 5
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Image 6
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage16.55 kmpl
    Engine1995 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofYes
    View all X3 [2022-2025] specs and features

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] comparison with similar cars

    BMW X3 [2022-2025]
    BMW X3 [2022-2025]
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Jaguar F-Pace
    Jaguar F-Pace
    Land Rover Discovery Sport
    Land Rover Discovery Sport
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Mercedes-Benz GLB
    Mercedes-Benz GLB
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Lexus NX
    Lexus NX
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    BMW iX1 [2023-2025]
    BMW iX1 [2023-2025]
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    ₹68.5 Lakhs*
    ₹75.8 Lakhs*
    ₹72.9 Lakhs*
    ₹65.3 Lakhs*
    ₹64.12 Lakhs*
    ₹63.8 Lakhs*
    ₹63.9 Lakhs*
    ₹67.35 Lakhs*
    ₹70.9 Lakhs*
    ₹66.9 Lakhs*
    ₹66 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual,Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual,Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Torque
    400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Torque
    400 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
    Torque
    430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Torque
    365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Torque
    365 Nm @ 1300 rpm
    Torque
    400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Torque
    441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Torque
    239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    494 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Boot Space
    550 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    212
    Boot Space
    472 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    520 litres
    Boot Space
    465 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    340 litres
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] Mileage

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X3 [2022-2025] xDrive20d xLine comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    xDrive20d xLine
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Automatic
    16.55 kmpl

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] News

    The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
    Auto Expo 2025: BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 75.80 lakh. Check details
18 Jan 2025
    18 Jan 2025
    BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
15 Jan 2025
    15 Jan 2025
    BMW is going to launch the fourth generation of the X3 luxury SUV and it is expected to arrive in India in January 2025 with petrol and diesel options, exterior design updates, and multiple feature upgrades.
    2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January: A breakdown of what's new in the luxury SUV
29 Sept 2024
    29 Sept 2024
    The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two mild-hybrid luxury SUVs that stick around in a market segment dominated by electric vehicles,
    Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?
5 Sept 2024
    5 Sept 2024
    The 2025 BMW X3 gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase for China and will be available in two variants
    New-gen BMW X3 long-wheelbase breaks cover for China. Is India next?
6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] FAQs

    BMW X3 [2022-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for X3 [2022-2025] was Rs. 68.5-74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of BMW X3 [2022-2025] was xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition with the last recorded price of Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    BMW X3 [2022-2025] was a 5 Seater SUV.

