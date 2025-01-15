HT Auto
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Left Side
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Left View
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front Right Side
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Front View
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Rear Left Side
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Dashboard
BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specifications

68.5 - 74.9 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
BMW X3 [2022-2025] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specs

BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.55 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X3 ...Read More

BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
1125 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4708 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm
Height
1676 mm
Width
1891 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
550 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

BMW X3 [2022-2025] Alternatives

BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
X3 Specs
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
F-Pace Specs
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
Discovery Sport Specs
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 67.9 Lakhs
Range Rover Evoque Specs
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLB

63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
GLB Specs
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.9 Lakhs
Carnival Specs

BMW X3 [2022-2025] News

BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
15 Jan 2025
BMW is going to launch the fourth generation of the X3 luxury SUV and it is expected to arrive in India in January 2025 with petrol and diesel options, exterior design updates, and multiple feature upgrades.
2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January: A breakdown of what's new in the luxury SUV
29 Sept 2024
The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two mild-hybrid luxury SUVs that stick around in a market segment dominated by electric vehicles,
Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?
5 Sept 2024
The 2025 BMW X3 gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase for China and will be available in two variants
New-gen BMW X3 long-wheelbase breaks cover for China. Is India next?
6 Aug 2024
Despite the BMW X3 getting a new generation model, the M-badged high-performance variant is likely not anymore to enter production.
BMW X3M might be dead as new generation X3 breaks cover
21 Jul 2024
 BMW X3 [2022-2025] News

BMW X3 [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

BMW X3 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 68.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 74.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s top variant is xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive20d xLine
68.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive20d M Sport
72.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition
74.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

