BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specifications

BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.55 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X3 [2022-2025] measures 4,708 mm in length, 1,891 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X3 [2022-2025] is 204 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X3 [2022-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less