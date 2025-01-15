BMW X3 [2022-2025] Specifications

BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.55 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The X3 [2022-2025] measures 4,708 mm in length, 1,891 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X3 [2022-2025] is 204 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X3 [2022-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X3 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 68.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 74.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. BMW X3 [2022-2025]'s top variant is xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition.
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive20d M Sport
₹72.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition
₹74.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
