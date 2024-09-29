2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January: A breakdown of what's new

The next generation of the BMW X3 is on its way to India and it is expected to launch next year in Janurary 2025. This will be the fourth generation of the luxury SUV and the auto giant has already unveiled it in the global markets earlier this year in June. The 2025 BMW X3 is built on a new platform and is going to be driven in with a fresh new look that completely sets it apart from the previous generation.

The all-new BMW X3 will come with new and multiple powertrain options and is going to be fitted with a host of feature upgrades. Globally, the 2025 X3 is going to be sold with one plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid variants. There is also an M50 variant that comes with a six-cylinder petrol powerhouse. As for the Indian market, it is the mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines that are expected to come. Let us take a look at all the changes and upgrades that the 2025 BMW X3 is going to be featuring:

2025 BMW X3: Exterior design

The BMW X3 takes an understated approach to creating presence, with a compact yet angular kidney grille that takes up less space than before. The grille has been updated with a new internal structure and can emit a white glow. The X3 can be optionally outfitted with new adaptive LED headlights with cornering capabilities and blue design elements.

The headlamps are now sharper with two L-shaped overlapping sections that appear to touch the kidney grille. The thin air curtains feature the same L-shaped motif as the headlamps. The car comes bearing bolder side skirts and T-shaped tail lamps that include the rear indicators.

2025 BMW X3: Interior tech and safety

The all-new BMW X3 features a curved panoramic display for the infotainment and the instrument cluster and comes fitted with U-shaped lighting elements with distinct My Modes. (BMW)

The BMW X3 features a curved panoramic display that combines both the infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster, and it operates on BMW Operating System 9. The cabin has ambient interior lighting that can be customised using three My Modes: Personal, Sport, and Efficient. Depending on the mode selected, the vehicle's functionalities, displayed content, and lighting change and sync up. With the car, BMW is offering a subscription-based BMW Digital Premium, which improves the navigation experience and enhances the functionality of the integrated voice assistant.

The X3 offers an optional Driving Assistant Professional Package, which features Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Protection, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Distance Control. The car additionally includes a Traffic Jam Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving at lower speeds of up to 60 kmph. BMW has included Parking Assistant as standard, along with Backup Assistant and a rearview camera.

2025 BMW X3: Comfort and convenience

The BMW X3 comes with new electronically adjustable heated and ventilated sport seats in the front, and the cabin can be upholstered in one of three different ways. The dashboard can be draped with recycled polyester fabric as an optional add-on. The interior is outfitted with LED strips that create U-shaped patterns throughout the cabin and can display contrasting colors. The infotainment system runs on the latest iDrive 9 OS and brings very few physical controls, making the driver rely mostly on the voice assistant.

2025 BMW X3: Powertrain options

Globally, BMW sells the X3 with multiple powertrain options ranging from a plug-in hybrid model to mild-hybrid petrol and diesel variants. India is expected to get the same engines that the European markets will be receiving.

Globally, the 2025 BMW X3 is available in multiple engine configurations. In the US, all options are powered by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine in the 30 xDrive produces 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in six seconds. The M50 xDrive model comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 393 bhp and 580 Nm of torque. Both engines are combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

India is expected to get the same engines that the EU-spec X3 gets, which includes a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 208 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. BMW is also expected to bring a diesel variant to the mix and this unit will make 197 bhp. As is usual, the powerful six-cylinder engine is not making it to the country at launch but may end up on our shores eventually. The EU also gets to have a 299 bhp plug-in hybrid model.

The petrol engine variant, the BMW X3 20 xDrive, comes at a price of £48,375 (approximately ₹54.15 lakh) and the 20d diesel variant fetches a price of £49,785 (approximately ₹55.72 lakh). When the two models come to India, they are expected to start from somewhere between ₹65 lakh to ₹70 lakh.

