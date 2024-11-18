Mobster 180Specs & FeaturesImages
UPCOMING

VLF Mobster 180 Grey Colour

Exp. Launch in Dec 2026
₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹3447
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Mobster 180 Grey Colour

Fire Fury Dark Red
Grey
Grey

Explore Color Options For Mobster 180 Alternatives

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Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

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Vespa SXL 150

Vespa SXL 150

1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs
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VLF Mobster 180 Images

VLF Mobster 180 Image 1

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