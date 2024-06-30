HT Auto
Vespa ZX 125 On Road Price in Khalilabad

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
98,911 - 1.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
ZX 125 on Road Price in Khalilabad

Vespa ZX 125 on road price in Khalilabad starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vespa ZX 125 BS6₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Vespa ZX 125 Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.45 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,925
RTO
10,292
Insurance
6,398
On-Road Price in Khalilabad
1,19,615
EMI@2,571/mo
