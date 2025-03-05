Mini LithinoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Tunwal Mini Lithino Front Left View
View all Images

TUNWAL Mini Lithino

Launched in Oct 2021

₹54,990**Ex-showroom price
Mini Lithino Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 28.57 kmph

Mini Lithino: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 74.86 km

Mini Lithino: 57.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.29 hrs

Mini Lithino: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.62 kwh

Mini Lithino: 1.25 kwh

About Tunwal Mini Lithino

Tunwal Mini Lithino Variants
Tunwal Mini Lithino price starts at ₹ 54,990 .
1 Variant Available
Mini Lithino 48V₹54,990*
25 kmph
50 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.25 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tunwal Mini Lithino Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Tunwal Mini Lithino Images
10 images

Tunwal Mini Lithino Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range50-65 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Tunwal Mini Lithino comparison with similar bikes

Tunwal Mini Lithino
Lectrix LXS
Fujiyama Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Okaya EV Freedum
₹54,990*
₹54,999*
₹51,528*
₹54,384*
₹42,850*
₹74,500*
₹74,900*
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Range
50-65 km
Range
89 km
Range
-
Range
80-90 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 Km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Currently viewingMini Lithino vs LXSMini Lithino vs SpectraMini Lithino vs Spectra ProMini Lithino vs Eagle-100(4.8)Mini Lithino vs ClassIQMini Lithino vs Freedum
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Tunwal Bikes

Tunwal Mini Lithino EMI

Select Variant:
Mini Lithino 48V
25 kmph | 50-65 km
₹ 54,990*
Select Variant
Mini Lithino 48V
25 kmph | 50-65 km
₹54,990*
EMI ₹989.86/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
