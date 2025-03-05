Launched in Oct 2021
Category Average: 28.57 kmph
Mini Lithino: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 74.86 km
Mini Lithino: 57.5 km
Category Average: 5.29 hrs
Mini Lithino: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.62 kwh
Mini Lithino: 1.25 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|50-65 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Tunwal Mini Lithino
₹54,990*
₹54,999*
₹51,528*
₹54,384*
₹42,850*
₹74,500*
₹74,900*
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Range
50-65 km
Range
89 km
Range
-
Range
80-90 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 Km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
|Currently viewing
|Mini Lithino vs LXS
|Mini Lithino vs Spectra
|Mini Lithino vs Spectra Pro
|Mini Lithino vs Eagle-100(4.8)
|Mini Lithino vs ClassIQ
|Mini Lithino vs Freedum
Popular Tunwal Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
