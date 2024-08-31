HT Auto
Triumph Daytona 660 Front Left View
1/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right Side View
2/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Left View
3/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right
4/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right Look View
5/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right View
View all Images
6/12

Triumph Daytona 660 Specifications

Triumph Daytona 660 starting price is Rs. 9,72,000 in India. Triumph Daytona 660 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 660 cc engine. Triumph Daytona 660 mileage is 20 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.72 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Triumph Daytona 660 Specs

Triumph Daytona 660 comes with 660 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Daytona 660 starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Daytona 660 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Daytona 660 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2084 mm
Wheelbase
1425.6 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Height
1145.2 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
736 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
280 km
Max Power
93.87 bhp @ 11250 rpm
Stroke
51.1 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
660 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
74.04 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Tubular Steel Perimeter Frame
Rear Suspension
Showa Monoshock RSU, with Preload Adjustment
Front Suspension
Showa 41mm Upside Down Separate Function Forks
Riding Modes
Sport, Road and Rain
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Triumph Daytona 660 Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z900 Specs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX4R Specs
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke

KTM 890 Duke

8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Triple Specs
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V-Strom 650XT Specs
BMW F 900 R

BMW F 900 R

10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F 900 R Specs

Triumph Daytona 660 News

The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm
Triumph Daytona 660 launched: 5 things to know
31 Aug 2024
Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India is all set for its India launch in the upcoming festive period.
Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more
30 Aug 2024
The Daytona 660 is also a fully faired motorcycle just like its predecessor, the Daytona 675.
Triumph Daytona 660 launched at 9.72 lakh in India
29 Aug 2024
The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 93.8 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque
Triumph Daytona 660 to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation
28 Aug 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, starts arriving at dealerships
21 Jun 2024
View all
 Triumph Daytona 660 News

Triumph Daytona 660 Variants & Price List

Triumph Daytona 660 price starts at ₹ 9.72 Lakhs .

STD
9.72 Lakhs*
660 cc
93.87 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

2 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

73,700 - 87,250
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details