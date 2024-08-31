Triumph Daytona 660 comes with 660 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Daytona 660 starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Daytona 660 sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Daytona 660 price starts at ₹ 9.72 Lakhs .
₹9.72 Lakhs*
660 cc
93.87 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
