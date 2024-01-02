Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price in Jagatsinghpur starts from Rs. 3.30 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.44 Lakhs in Jagatsinghpur.
The
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price in Jagatsinghpur starts from Rs. 3.30 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.44 Lakhs in Jagatsinghpur.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 dealers and showrooms in Jagatsinghpur for best offers.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price breakup in Jagatsinghpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is mainly compared to BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs in Jagatsinghpur, KTM 390 Adventure which starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs in Jagatsinghpur and Honda CRF300L starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Jagatsinghpur.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base ₹ 3.30 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Pass ₹ 3.24 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White ₹ 3.39 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black ₹ 3.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price