HT Auto

QJ Motor SRC 250 On Road Price in Jaipur

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
QJ Motor SRC 250 Front Right View
1/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Engine View
2/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Fuel Tank View
3/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Seat View
4/5
QJ Motor SRC 250 Tyre View
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.79 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

SRC 250 Price in Jaipur

QJ Motor SRC 250 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. The lowest price model is QJ Motor SRC 250 Silver and the most priced model is QJ Motor SRC

VariantsOn-Road Price
QJ Motor SRC 250 Silver₹ 2.05 Lakhs
QJ Motor SRC 250 Red and Black₹ 2.05 Lakhs
...Read More

QJ Motor SRC 250 Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Silver
₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,000
RTO
14,320
Insurance
11,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
2,05,020
EMI@4,407/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Red and Black
₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

QJ Motor SRC 250 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Jaipur
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hunter 350 Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bullet 350 Price in Jaipur
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hness CB350 Price in Jaipur
Jawa 42

Jawa 42

1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
42 Price in Jaipur
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Perak Price in Jaipur
Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.9 - 2.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB350RS Price in Jaipur
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
W175 Price in Jaipur
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

2.04 - 2.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler Price in Jaipur

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  QJ Motor Bikes

    QJ Motor News

    The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
    Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
    5 Aug 2023
    The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
    Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
    18 Jan 2023
    QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
    QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
    28 Apr 2022
    Norton will begin rolling out its new range of performance bikes with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year
    Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival
    17 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses the Sherpa 450 engine.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, roadster based on Himalayan 450, launched. Check price, features and specs
    17 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details