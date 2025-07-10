HumPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
MOTOVOLT Hum Left View
View all Images

MOTOVOLT Hum

Launched in Jun 2022

₹33,249 - 46,434**Ex-showroom price
Hum Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 33.18 kmph

Hum: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 58.41 km

Hum: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.05 hrs

Hum: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.55 kwh

Hum: 0.21 - 0.53 kwh

MOTOVOLT Hum Latest Updates

MOTOVOLT Hum Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500
HumvsVEV 01

EMotorad X3

34,999
HumvsX3

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 Onwards
HumvsT-Rex-Air

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000
HumvsXone

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000
HumvsMaven

MOTOVOLT Kivo

29,999 - 40,659
HumvsKivo

MOTOVOLT Hum Variants

MOTOVOLT Hum price starts at ₹ 33,249 and goes up to ₹ 46,434 (Ex-showroom).
8 Variants Available
Hum Standard Normal Range₹33,249*
25 kmph
45 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.21 kWh
Hum Standard Mid Range₹36,175*
25 kmph
75 km
Battery Capacity: 0.43 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Smart Plus Normal Range₹37,359*
25 kmph
45 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 0.21 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Standard Long Range₹39,753*
25 kmph
105 km
Battery Capacity: 0.53 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Smart Plus Mid Range₹40,455*
25 kmph
75 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 0.43 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Standard Long Range Fast Charge₹43,434*
25 kmph
105 km
Battery Capacity: 0.53 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Smart Plus Long Range₹43,834*
25 kmph
105 km
Mobile Application
Anti Theft Alarm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 0.53 kwh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Hum Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge₹46,434*
25 kmph
105 km
Battery Capacity: 0.53 kWh
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MOTOVOLT Hum Images

6 images
MOTOVOLT Hum Colours

MOTOVOLT Hum is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
Orange
Silver

MOTOVOLT Hum Specifications and Features

Body TypeCycles
Battery Capacity0.21-0.53 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range45-105 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Hum comparison with similar bikes

MOTOVOLT Hum
Velev Motors VEV 01
EMotorad X3
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
Komaki Xone
Felidae Electric Maven
MOTOVOLT Kivo
EMotorad Legend 07
Hero Lectro H5
Essel Energy GET 1
Polarity Smart Executive
₹33,249*
₹32,500*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹35,999*
₹30,000*
₹29,999*
₹29,999*
₹28,999*
₹37,500*
₹38,000*
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Kerb Weight
34 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
22.38 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
23 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
39 kg
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
-
Body Type
-
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular MOTOVOLT Bikes

MOTOVOLT Hum EMI

Standard Normal Range
25 kmph | 45 km
₹33,249*
Standard Mid Range
25 kmph | 75 km
₹36,175*
Smart Plus Normal Range
25 kmph | 45 km
₹37,359*
Standard Long Range
25 kmph | 105 km
₹39,753*
Smart Plus Mid Range
25 kmph | 75 km
₹40,455*
Standard Long Range Fast Charge
25 kmph | 105 km
₹43,434*
Smart Plus Long Range
25 kmph | 105 km
₹43,834*
Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge
25 kmph | 105 km
₹46,434*
EMI ₹565.06/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
MOTOVOLT Hum FAQs

Which is the top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum?

The top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum is the Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.

What are the key specifications of the MOTOVOLT Hum?

The MOTOVOLT Hum is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.53 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the MOTOVOLT Hum have, and what is the price range?

The MOTOVOLT Hum offers 8 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge is priced at Rs. 46,434 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for MOTOVOLT Hum?

The MOTOVOLT Hum is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.53 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the MOTOVOLT Hum?

The MOTOVOLT Hum has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

