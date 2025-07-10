Launched in Jun 2022
Category Average: 33.18 kmph
Hum: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 58.41 km
Hum: 75.0 km
Category Average: 4.05 hrs
Hum: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.55 kwh
Hum: 0.21 - 0.53 kwh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Battery Capacity
|0.21-0.53 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|45-105 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
MOTOVOLT Hum
₹33,249*
₹32,500*
₹34,999*
₹34,999*
₹35,999*
₹30,000*
₹29,999*
₹29,999*
₹28,999*
₹37,500*
₹38,000*
Kerb Weight
27 kg
Kerb Weight
34 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
22.38 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
23 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
39 kg
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
-
Body Type
-
The top variant of MOTOVOLT Hum is the Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge.
The MOTOVOLT Hum is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 45-105 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hours and a battery capacity of 0.21-0.53 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The MOTOVOLT Hum offers 8 variants. The lowest variant, Standard Normal Range is priced at Rs. 33,249 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Smart Plus Long Range Fast Charge is priced at Rs. 46,434 (ex-showroom).
The MOTOVOLT Hum is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.21-0.53 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 45-105 km on a single charge.
The MOTOVOLT Hum has a charging time of 3-4 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
