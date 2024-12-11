What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Nagpur? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Nagpur is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Nagpur? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Nagpur amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Nagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Nagpur is Rs. 10,676.