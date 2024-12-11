KTM 50 SX on road price in Murshidabad starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 50 SX on road price in Murshidabad starts from Rs. 5.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 50 SX dealers and showrooms in Murshidabad for best offers. KTM 50 SX on road price breakup in Murshidabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 50 SX is mainly compared to KTM 65 SX which starts at Rs. 5.47 Lakhs in Murshidabad, Kawasaki KX112 which starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Murshidabad and BMW F 450 GS starting at Rs. 4 Lakhs in Murshidabad. Variants On-Road Price KTM 50 SX STD ₹ 5.27 Lakhs