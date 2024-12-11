What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Gaya? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Gaya is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Gaya? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Gaya amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Gaya? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Gaya is Rs. 10,676.