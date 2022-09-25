HT Auto

Kawasaki KLX 110 On Road Price in Kottarakara

Kawasaki KLX 110 On Road Price in Kottarakara

3 Lakhs Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Kottarakara are not available.Kottarakara
Kawasaki KLX 110 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹3.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
112 cc
20.0 kmpl
7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,500
RTO
23,960
Insurance
10,815
On-Road Price in Kottarakara
3,34,275
EMI@7,185/mo
Kawasaki KLX 110 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
3.8 l
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Length
1560 mm
Wheelbase
1075 mm
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Height
955 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
650 mm

