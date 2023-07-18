HT Auto
Kawasaki KLX 110

3 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Kawasaki KLX 110 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Kawasaki KLX 110 Specs

Kawasaki KLX 110 comes with 112 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KLX 110 starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KLX 110 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki KLX 110 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
3.8 l
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Length
1560 mm
Wheelbase
1075 mm
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Height
955 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
90 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-14,Rear :-3.00-12
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.6 mm
Max Torque
8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
112 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53 mm
Chassis
Steel Backbone
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Rear Suspension
Single shock/110 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm telescopic fork/110 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Pass Switch
Yes

Kawasaki KLX 110 Alternatives

Kawasaki News

MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor seen on the Japanese-spec model
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine. Will rival Super Meteor 650
8 Jun 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki KLX 110 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki KLX 110 price starts at ₹ 3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki KLX 110 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki KLX 110 top variant price is ₹ 3 Lakhs.

STD
3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
112 cc
20.0 kmpl
7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

