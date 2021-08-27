Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Variants Wise Mileage Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] comes in 2 variants. Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]'s top variant is Heavy Metal Smoke.

2 Variant s Available

UPCOMING Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] STD BS6 1811 cc ₹38 Lakhs* Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Heavy Metal Smoke 1890 cc 120 kmph ₹38 Lakhs*