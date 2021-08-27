Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]Specs & FeaturesImages
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INDIAN Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Mileage

₹38 Lakhs* Onwards
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Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.0 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 18.0 kmpl

Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Variants Wise Mileage

Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] comes in 2 variants. Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]'s top variant is Heavy Metal Smoke.
2 Variants Available
UPCOMING
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] STD BS6
1811 cc
₹38 Lakhs*
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Heavy Metal Smoke
1890 cc
120 kmph
₹38 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price (expected price for upcoming models) for the respective model in the selected city.
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Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 Lakhs
Mileage: 13.54 kmpl
Check OffersChieftain Dark Horse MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsChieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs
Mileage: 20 kmpl
Check OffersChieftain Limited MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsChieftain Limited
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

41.96 Lakhs
Mileage: 20 kmpl
Check OffersSpringfield MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsSpringfield
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 Lakhs
Mileage: 17.8 kmpl
Check OffersChieftain Power Plus Limited MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Mileage: 18 kmpl
Check OffersChallenger MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsChallenger
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 16.66 kmpl
Check OffersStreet Glide MileageChieftain Elite [2023-2024]vsStreet Glide

Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Chieftain Elite [2023-2024].
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