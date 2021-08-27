Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] comes in 2 variants. Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]'s top variant is Heavy Metal Smoke.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|18.0 kmpl
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