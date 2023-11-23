Saved Articles

Honda CB300R On Road Price in Vadodara

3.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vadodara
CB300R Price in Vadodara

Honda CB300R on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 3.08 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB300R STD₹ 3.08 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB300R Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
286 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,78,088
RTO
16,685
Insurance
13,366
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Vadodara)
3,08,139
EMI@6,623/mo
Honda CB300R News

The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
23 Nov 2023
2023 Honda CB300R
HMSI launches OBD2A-compliant 2023 CB300R at 2.4 lakh
16 Oct 2023
Honda CB300R in new Yellow colour scheme.
India-bound 2024 Honda CB300R revealed globally, gets new colour schemes
27 Jun 2023
The 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in two different colour options.
Honda CB300R recalled for sealing plug dislodging
8 Apr 2023
The Honda CB300R and CB300F are being sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda.
Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison
24 Aug 2022
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
