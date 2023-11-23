Honda CB300R on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 3.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300R on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 3.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300R dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers. Honda CB300R on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB300R is mainly compared to KTM 390 Duke which starts at Rs. 3.11 Lakhs in Sivasagar, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Sivasagar and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Sivasagar. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300R STD ₹ 3.04 Lakhs