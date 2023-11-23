Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB300R on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 3.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300R on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 3.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300R dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Honda CB300R on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300R is mainly compared to KTM 390 Duke which starts at Rs. 3.11 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300R STD ₹ 3.18 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price