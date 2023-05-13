Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 94,360.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Baloda Bazaar.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Baloda Bazaar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Baloda Bazaar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Baloda Bazaar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Baloda Bazaar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 94,360 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 98,370 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 1.04 Lakhs
