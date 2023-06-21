Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Kaushambi. The lowest price Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Kaushambi. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Kaushambi for best offers. Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Kaushambi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Kaushambi, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Kaushambi and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kaushambi. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition ₹ 1.35 Lakhs