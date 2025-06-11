XPulse 421 Launch Date

The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to launch in Feb 2026.

XPulse 421 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.4 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 450 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

XPulse 421 Rivals

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, Hero 450 ADV, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure are sought to be the major rivals to Hero XPulse 421.