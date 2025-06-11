Exp. Launch in Feb 2026
Category Average: 373.3 cc
XPulse 421: 450.0 cc
Category Average: 33.88 ps
XPulse 421: 50.0 ps
The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to launch in Feb 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.4 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Hero XPulse 421 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure, Hero 450 ADV, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure are sought to be the major rivals to Hero XPulse 421.
|Max Power
|50 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|450 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Hero Bikes
