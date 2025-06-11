XPulse 421ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Hero XPulse 421 Left View
UPCOMING

HERO XPulse 421

Exp. Launch in Feb 2026

Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.4 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

XPulse 421 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 373.3 cc

XPulse 421: 450.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 33.88 ps

XPulse 421: 50.0 ps

Hero XPulse 421 Latest Update

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XPulse 421.
VS
Hero XPulse 421
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Tap here to expand

Hero XPulse 421 Images

1 images
View All XPulse 421 Images

Hero XPulse 421 Specifications and Features

Max Power50 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Engine450 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

Popular Hero Bikes

View all Hero Bikes
View all Upcoming Hero Bikes

Explore Other Options

Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesHero BikesHero XPulse 421