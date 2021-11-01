HT Auto
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled starting price is Rs. 9,93,000 in India. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specs

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled comes with 803 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler Desert Sled starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications and Features

ABS BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Length
2200 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Dry Weight
193 kg
Height
1213 mm
Saddle Height
840-860 mm
Width
940 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-3.00 x 19 inch Rear :-4.50 x 17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19,Rear :-170/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
803 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
88 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
46 mm fully adjustable usd forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
DRLs
Yes

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled News

The rugged looking special edition motorcycle will be available in a limited number of 800 units.
Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh
1 Nov 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
View all
 

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled price starts at ₹ 9.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled comes in 1 variants. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled top variant price is ₹ 9.93 Lakhs.

ABS BS6
9.93 Lakhs*
803 cc
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm

ABS BS6
9.93 Lakhs*
803 cc
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

