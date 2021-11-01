Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled comes with 803 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler Desert Sled starts at Rs. 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled price starts at ₹ 9.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled comes in 1 variants. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled top variant price is ₹ 9.93 Lakhs.
₹9.93 Lakhs*
803 cc
72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
