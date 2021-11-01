Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 12.37 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R which starts at Rs. 11.09 Lakhs in Kolkata, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Kolkata and Triumph Daytona 660 starting at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled ABS BS6 ₹ 12.37 Lakhs
