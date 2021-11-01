Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at 10.99 lakh

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, priced at ₹10.99 lakh1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM IST
The chassis of the motorcycle has been specifically designed to cope with off-road use.
Ducati on Monday has announced the launch of the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, a limited and numbered edition of Scrambler Desert Sled, priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The special edition motorcycle will be available in a limited number of 800 units and all of these are claimed to have been already sold out.
The motorcycle has been developed to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and apparel brand Fasthouse, claims the iconic motorcycle brand. Ducati claims that the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse has been designed for riders who love off-road motorcycling.