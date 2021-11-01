Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 12.26 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 12.26 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Triumph Street Triple which starts at Rs. 10.17 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R starting at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled ABS BS6 ₹ 12.26 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price