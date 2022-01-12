HT Auto
52 Bikes found

    • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    ₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 25.35 kmpl
    • BMW G 310 R

    ₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    313.0 cc 32.46 kmpl
    • TVS Apache RR 310

    ₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    312.0 cc 33.1 kmpl
    • Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

    ₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    334.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
    • KTM 250 Adventure

    ₹2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    248.0 cc 38.12 kmpl
    • KTM RC 200

    ₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    199.0 cc 31.0 kmpl
    • Royal Enfield Scram 411

    ₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    38.23 kmpl
    • KTM 250 Duke

    ₹2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    248.0 cc 41.0 kmpl
    • Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

    ₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    334.0 cc 33.0 kmpl
    • Honda CB300F

    ₹2.26 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    293.0 cc
    • CFMoto 300NK

    ₹2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    292.0 cc 33.0 kmpl
    • Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

    ₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    110.0 km/charge
    • Joy e-bike Hurricane

    ₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    75.0 km/charge
    • Joy e-bike Beast

    ₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    110.0 km/charge
    • Honda Rebel 500

    ₹2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    471.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
    • Honda Rebel 300

    ₹2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    286.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
    • Hero 450 ADV

    ₹2.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • CFMoto 250SR

    ₹2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    250.0 cc 35.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • CFMoto electric bike

    ₹2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    115 Kmph
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • CFMoto 300SR

    ₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    292.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • Norton 500

    ₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
    • Benelli 402 S

    ₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 23.81 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
    • Benelli Leoncino 250

    ₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 37.38 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson 350

    ₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    338.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
    • Joy e-bike Skyline

    ₹2.29 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    110.0 km/charge

