Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 On Road Price in Allahabad

99,571*
Allahabad
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Allahabad

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD₹ 1.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Variant Wise Price List in Allahabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,136
RTO
9,513
Insurance
6,249
On-Road Price in Allahabad
1,10,898
EMI@2,384/mo
Close

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Raider Price in Allahabad
Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj Pulsar N150

1.18 Lakhs
Pulsar N150 Price in Allahabad
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s

Hero Xtreme 160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.04 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180 Price in Allahabad
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1 - 1.1 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R Price in Allahabad
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Gixxer Price in Allahabad

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Bajaj News

File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 9
31 Dec 2023
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
