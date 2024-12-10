What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Palampur? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Palampur is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Palampur? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Palampur amount to Rs. 7,699, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Palampur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Palampur is Rs. 2,061.