Bajaj Freedom on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Palakkad.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Palakkad for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Palakkad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Palakkad, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Palakkad and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Palakkad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs
